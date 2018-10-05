Home Opinions Editorials

Don’t buckle under trump’s trade pressure

The world knows that US President Donald Trump is unpredictable.

Published: 05th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

The world knows that US President Donald Trump is unpredictable. So his latest jibe calling India ‘tariff king,’ desperate to cut a trade deal to ‘please him’—coming weeks after praising us at the UN for pulling out millions from poverty—confirms his penchant for undesirable contradictions. Last year, he called India a ‘true friend,’ and Narendra Modi a ‘good prime minister,’ but disapproved our fondness for protectionism, criticising India for ‘100 per cent tariffs’ on Harley Davidson motorcycles. However, the American president’s ire directed at New Delhi so far has been symbolic sans real economic or financial fallout. It is important to ensure the status quo persists.

The US is India’s single largest trading partner, with the two-way annual trade in excess of $140 billion. Trade surplus at $25 billion is crumbs on the table, compared to China’s nearly $350 billion. Yet, any Indo-US trade war can puncture growth and shake up markets, which tremble at the mere mention of it. As it is, the threat to the skilled Indian IT workforce looms large, while the US Big Pharma is lobbying hard for extended patent protections on new drugs, which effectively will choke our generics makers and make drugs expensive. Trump’s beef with New Delhi is partly on account of India locking horns with the US at the WTO. Hence, the onus lies on the government to iron out differences, without compromising on strategic ties.

Given the election season, Modi needs plenty of good luck, but cannot compromise on traditional niceties of diplomacy. If Trump’s ploy is to force India to sit across the table, New Delhi shouldn’t buckle under pressure for America’s sake, even if it dangles waivers ahead of India’s planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 missiles, or compensation for our oil supplies from Iran. Theoretically, a trade war can have one beneficiary, but in reality all end up as victims. India must show a little spine in order not to sacrifice its rising global stakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices