Freeing up b’luru’s choked roads

Every new vehicle adds to the congestion on Bengaluru’s choked roads—19 lakh vehicles in the last three years is a huge number.

Published: 05th October 2018

Every new vehicle adds to the congestion on Bengaluru’s choked roads—19 lakh vehicles in the last three years is a huge number. This tells us why solving the city’s traffic mess is going to be an enormous task, an almost impossible one. The city, whose traffic jams have been the target of social media jokes, adds nearly 1,800 vehicles every day and more than half a lakh a month. It already has about 76 lakh vehicles, including 52 lakh two-wheelers, and the number is expected to touch one crore in the next three years.

The crawling city may soon come to a halt if something is not done about it now. While the government is busy forming panels to look at the city’s civic problems, there has been no real effort to manage the potentially disastrous situation. A few flyovers and underpasses, some additional buses and a couple of metro lines have not helped. The city needs a comprehensive solution backed by strong policy measures. While improving traffic infrastructure is a must, it is not going to be effective unless steps are taken to curb uncontrolled growth in vehicle numbers.

A combination of measures that aim at discouraging the use of personal vehicles and promoting public transport is the need of the hour. The most crucial thing here is to improve public transport by way of extensive metro and suburban rail networks in addition to an effective bus service system, and taking care to ensure last-mile connectivity for people who use these modes of transport. Second, and equally important, will be to curb purchase and use of personal vehicles through policy measures, including levy of congestion tax, insisting on proof of parking space and capping the number of vehicles per family/person, etc. Since this will hurt its revenues, the government must be ready to swallow the bitter pill in the interest of finding long-term solutions to the city’s commuting issues. There is no time to lose. The choice is between waking up at least now and letting the city die a slow death.

