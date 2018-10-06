Home Opinions Editorials

Who was more stubborn, Maya or Congress?

First it was Chhattisgarh, now it is Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

First it was Chhattisgarh, now it is Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With a belligerent BSP chief Mayawati announcing her decision to go it alone in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the Assembly elections, she managed to get the optics of the Congress making a hash of its attempts to forge a multi-party coalition against the BJP. This was her second snub; she earlier chose to ally with renegade Congress leader Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh.

If the figures put out by Mayawati are anything to go by, the Congress offered just nine seats of 200 in Rajasthan, 15-20 of 230 in Madhya Pradesh and five-six of 90 in Chhattisgarh. She saw in them an attempt to grab her voter base instead of working for the larger objective of defeating the BJP. But the BSP itself grew at the expense of the Congress by gnawing away at the Grand Old Party’s Dalit and minority votebanks in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati also did a bit of social engineering by opening a door for the Manuwadis she had bitterly attacked in the past—the Brahmins—to hop in. That is how her Man Friday Satish Chandra Mishra, former UP advocate general, got into the party, entered the Rajya Sabha and grew to become its powerful national general secretary. He is now the pointperson for all alliance negotiations. With both parties having the same stomping ground, it was natural for them to jockey for space to maximise returns, hence the shrill Mayawati pitch.

While painting Digvijaya Singh as the villain in Madhya Pradesh, Mayawati has nice things to say about UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, suggesting there was still room for negotiation. Rahul reciprocated, saying Mayawati would surely be on board the grand rainbow Opposition alliance called the mahagathbandhan for the general elections. Alliances are all about give and take and it is up to the bigger party to show more accommodation, as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav suggested, to defuse the situation. Who was more stubborn—the Congress or Mayawati—and why? Is there more than meets the eye?

