Priority shift in calypso cricket

If in the near future, Test cricket goes into hibernation before embracing death in some of the countries that contributed like few others to its history and culture, the ongoing series in India will partly explain why. It was known that the breeding grounds of some of cricket’s most colossal figures, who produced many unforgettable moments on the field, were losing it. The three-day capitulation in the first Test in enviable batting conditions in Rajkot suggests there is perhaps no way back for the West Indies in the longest format.

More than lack of talent or infrastructure, it’s simple arithmetic. Many of their players are sought after in the lucrative T20 leagues. Even when their Test team was hitting new lows, they won the World T20 title twice. It’s a no-brainer that they will go for these contracts rather than going through the five-day grind for bosses who struggle to ensure minimal pay.

A recent promise notwithstanding, the West Indies Cricket Board has been one of the worst run across the tiny world of cricket. The team aborting an India trip midway into a series in 2014 for not being given assured amounts is an example how bad things got. There is no security for those playing first-class cricket, while the Caribbean Premier League is doing alright. Under the circumstances, it’s unfair to expect them to show a liking for Test cricket.

What was witnessed in Rajkot and what is expected in Hyderabad in the second Test is a logical continuation of this shift in priorities. Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper cited the IPL as a reason, saying that it has lured youngsters away from the whites.

What he did not say is that their own version of the T20 party has filled in the vacuum created by the decline of their first-class cricket. Naturally athletic and retaining some of the skills ingrained over a century, cricketers from these islands have found a home base to polish themselves for the more rewarding format. If authorities still think it’s possible to motivate them to please old-timers, but pay a pittance, they better wake up.