Home Opinions Editorials

Naidu must hand over Ayesha meera case to CBI

It’s up to us to speak up for her and ensure justice and closure to her parents.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Ayesha Meera case has seen many twists and turns but none more confounding than last week’s revelation that “all material evidence” had been destroyed at the trial court. It means investigators are back to where they were when the B. Pharm student was brutally raped and murdered at a hostel in Vijayawada on 27 December 2007. One can only imagine what the girl’s parents are going through. At every turn since that day, their worst fears have been coming true. They had feared that the real culprits, allegedly including the relative of a minister in the then Rajasekhara Reddy government, were being protected.

Last year, the Hyderabad High Court in fact vindicated their stand. The court ruled that Satyam Babu, the man police claim is the murderer, was framed and falsely convicted. It had also directed the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate the case and punish the officers responsible for subverting the probe. Ayesha’s parents were apprehensive that if the probe was conducted by the state police, it might be derailed yet again. Now, the revelation that material evidence was destroyed even when the High Court was hearing the appeal filed by Satyam Babu lends credence to their fears. The court has ordered an inquiry to find  out who destroyed the evidence. In due course, they may be apprehended but what about the investigation?

Any hope of a fair probe by the state police has been dashed. The court has impleaded the CBI in the case, observing that the Central agency could be better equipped to deal with this. Nonetheless, instead of waiting for the court to decide on it, the Chandrababu Naidu government must hand over the case to the CBI. After all, it was Naidu who had doubted the probe in the aftermath of the girl’s death. The #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment is creating ripples across India but Ayesha is no longer alive to tell her story. It’s up to us to speak up for her and ensure justice and closure to her parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp