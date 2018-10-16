Home Opinions Editorials

China’s obtuse stance on borders

The training program was decided upon during the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

As India and China jointly launched a training program for 10 Afghan diplomats at the Foreign Services Institute in New Delhi on Monday, there were reports that the People’s Liberation Army had once again transgressed across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The training program was decided upon during the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. That summit came almost a year after Indian and Chinese troops faced off for 72 days at Doklam, on the China-Bhutan-India border tri-junction. During the summit, the two leaders agreed to step up cooperation and trust and take steps to prevent another Doklam-like incident, while leaving messier issues like the border dispute on the backburner.

The border issue between the two nations stretches from the Chinese takeover of Tibet in the 1950s, and its subsequent rejection of the MacMahon line drawn by the British as a border between India and the then Tibet. 

Today, China occupies 38,000 sq km of Indian territory in the Aksai Chin region of Jammu and Kashmir, apart from 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir ceded to China in 1963. It also stakes claim to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming it was once a part of Greater Tibet. Since then, hundreds of rounds of border discussions revolved around managing the dispute rather than challenging it, simply because while India has clearly spelt out its position, Beijing refuses to do so. And until that is done, negotiations cannot start.

A report tabled last month in the Lok Sabha analysed events after Doklam. Recommending that India continue stepping up military infrastructure along the border, it said: “It is difficult for the Committee to escape the perception that China sees it as being in its interests to keep the (border) dispute alive indefinitely for the purpose of throwing India off-balance whenever it so desires.” Till that changes, this remains the world’s largest real estate dispute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp