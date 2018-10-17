Home Opinions Editorials

The Samajwadi man who can help the BJP in UP

A day later, Mulayam’s ambitious daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav announced her intention to strengthen Shivpal’s hands, sending a strong message to brother-in-law Akhilesh.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

What is brewing between renegade Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav and the BJP? Portrayed as the epitome of corruption and jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh until a few years ago, this ambitious brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav aspired to snatch the chief minister’s seat from under the nose of the prodigal son, Akhilesh Yadav, forcing a vertical split in the party. The split helped the BJP sweep UP in 2017.

While observers thought Shivpal would be consigned to the margins of history since Akhilesh now has a vice-like grip over the party, the chacha last week made many eyes turn with a massive roadshow of his year-old Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Also, Mulayam shared stage with him at an event, showing where his heart lies.

A day later, Mulayam’s ambitious daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav announced her intention to strengthen Shivpal’s hands, sending a strong message to brother-in-law Akhilesh. But the icing on the cake was the allotment of a Type-6 government bungalow vacated by BSP chief Mayawati in compliance with the Supreme Court eviction order. Hardly any minister in the Yogi government has a Type-6 bungalow. The allotment came barely a week after he filed the application. Made of red sandstone and marble, it has 12 bedrooms, two huge halls, four sprawling terraces, two kitchens, a bunch of outhouses and a 500 KW sound proof generator. Shivpal also has been given Z-plus security.

What makes Shivpal important in the BJP’s scheme of things? He was Mulayam’s chief strategician who helped ‘Netaji’ build the party’s network and knows the craft of winning polls. If he could slice off just 2 per cent of Opposition votes when the mahagathbandhan happens, the BJP would be far more comfortable in UP in the 2019 general elections. A few months ago, political fixer Amar Singh had promised to gift-wrap Shivpal to the BJP, but the defection did not happen. Perhaps both sides thought he would benefit the BJP more if he could do the demolition job from outside. The big UP game has already begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp