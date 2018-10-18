Home Opinions Editorials

The never-ending Tale of toxic air in the capital

The fine respirable PM2.5, the coarse PM10, oxides of nitrogen and sulphur, the dreaded carbon monoxide, urban dust mixed with farmland smoke.

Published: 18th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

It’s that time of the year. The time when baleful spirits engulf the national capital territory. When a tangible evil, a blanket of vile grey smog, covers this megalopolis where millions toil. When the air turns so miasmic that one wonders whether to suspend an involuntary and basic bodily function—breathing. But how? Life is not like civil rights and cannot be suspended during an emergency. And so the laments start. About how the right to life should entail—did they forget to put it in the Constitution?—the right to breathe air that’s not toxic. But rest assured: We will get the whole chemistry lab.

The fine respirable PM2.5, the coarse PM10, oxides of nitrogen and sulphur, the dreaded carbon monoxide, urban dust mixed with farmland smoke. It’s apparently not as bad as last year. An early warning system that foretells bronchial doom three days in advance has been put in place. An old coal power plant has been shut down, and use of gensets restricted. But such is the seasonal anxiety that people have already started buying face masks. Delhi NCR is, after all, the worst urban sprawl in the world in terms of air pollution.

Last year, foreign diplomats and embassy personnel simply took flight. For those left behind, nothing works: neither the odd-even scheme to curb private vehicles, nor water-sprinkling copters. Dust storms in the Gulf, stubble-burning nearer home, Diwali fireworks, all conspire to line Delhi’s lungs with muck. Stubble-burning has been a perennial headache. As Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says, it’s easier for cash-strapped farmers to buy a matchstick than expensive harvesting machines that leave no stubble. And the window between one harvest and the next sowing is narrowing. Budgetary allocations are duly made to wean farmers away from polluting practices, but too little given the scale. And disbursal has been tardy. Punjab and Haryana are not the only places where this practice exists, farmers in California do the same —but they factor in the wind direction and other variables. In India, though, we believe in sowing a vile whirlwind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions. (Photo | AP)
Tourists flock to swim with sea lions near Peru's capital
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
facebook twitter whatsapp