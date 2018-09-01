Note ban: Centre must put evidence above politics

The RBI finally finished bean counting the invalidated `500 and `1,000 notes and told us what we already know: Almost all extinguished cash came back, re-affirming that demonetisation was Narendra Modi government’s unforgivable black swan event. Initially, a third of the banned notes were to return, hitting a bull’s eye on black money, but no such thing happened. On its part, the NDA said demonetisation met its objective as every rupee now has an address and is traceable. But critics say, the government, riding high on the Modi wave, cut itself several pieces of citizens’ goodwill, even as people felt the pain in their bones. Yet, it’s unwilling to admit defeat, reasoning that revolutionary moves require time to evaluate. While the NDA uses time as a tool, in reality, demonetisation cost the county a fiscal and innumerable jobs.

The costs of the giant currency swap were front-loaded, significant and quantifiable, but its benefits, even after two years, appear uncertain and unquantifiable. The note ban attacked the current stock of illicit cash, but not its future flow or other forms of black money like benami land and gold. The first and only visible upshot was an increase in digital transactions, but that ended up as a red herring. Income-tax base expanded and collections increased, which were possible with other tools. The only good news is officials are probing suspicious deposits and authorities have an eagle eye on cash movement.

The goals of a less-cash, less-informal economy, higher savings, and wider tax base need continuous reforms to be achieved, not a one-time blunt tool like demonetisation, which paid a few political dividends. No politician will gamble without economic benefits in sight and it’s possible demonetisation suffered from executional issues. An about-face is rarely good, but it’s time the government puts evidence above politics and comes clean on demonetisation’s benefits. Such a move is elementary, as it determines not only Modi’s political future, but NDA’s legacy.