why is the centre going after vadra now?

It was a smoking gun ever since the scam broke over six years ago. Buying 3.5 acres for Rs 7.5 crore in Gurugram in 2008, getting it mutated the next day, obtaining licence to develop a housing colony over 2.701 acres within that parcel of land in just a month-and-a-half and selling the plot soon after to a realty major for over Rs 50 crore was just part of the story. That the Rs 7.5 crore paid by cheque to buy the land in the first place was never deposited in a bank added spice to the narrative.

Finally, it was the realty major that was laughing all the way to the bank as it got favoured treatment in another mega land deal elsewhere in Gurugram. Who else but the most powerful family in the UPA could have made money grow on trees?

The shady land deal of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is well documented, as is the fact that upright IAS officer Ashok Khemka cancelled the mutation in 2012, saying it flouted all norms. Vadra had used his Skylight Hospitality for the transactions. He bought the land from Onkareshwar Properties and sold it to DLF. Mutation and getting the housing colony licence was a breeze as the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also held the charge of the Department of Town and Country Planning.

With Narendra Modi making probity in public life his calling card in the run up to the 2014 general elections, he was expected to go after Vadra. Months later, the BJP came to power in Haryana as well.

When the clamour for action built up, the Haryana government set up a probe panel, which in 2016 indicted Vadra for illegally making Rs 50.50 crore without spending a single penny. Yet, it took the police two long years to file an FIR against Vadra and Hooda.

Why now? Is it to blunt the Congress’ attacks on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal? With election season coming up, Vadra could be the post-dated cheque the Centre was waiting to encash and put the Congress on the mat.