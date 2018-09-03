Home Opinions Editorials

why is the centre going after vadra now?

It was a smoking gun ever since the scam broke over six years ago.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

It was a smoking gun ever since the scam broke over six years ago. Buying 3.5 acres for Rs 7.5 crore in Gurugram in 2008, getting it mutated the next day, obtaining licence to develop a housing colony over 2.701 acres within that parcel of land in just a month-and-a-half and selling the plot soon after to a realty major for over Rs 50 crore was just part of the story. That the Rs 7.5 crore paid by cheque to buy the land in the first place was never deposited in a bank added spice to the narrative.

Finally, it was the realty major that was laughing all the way to the bank as it got favoured treatment in another mega land deal elsewhere in Gurugram. Who else but the most powerful family in the UPA could have made money grow on trees?

The shady land deal of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is well documented, as is the fact that upright IAS officer Ashok Khemka cancelled the mutation in 2012, saying it flouted all norms. Vadra had used his Skylight Hospitality for the transactions. He bought the land from Onkareshwar Properties and sold it to DLF. Mutation and getting the housing colony licence was a breeze as the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also held the charge of the Department of Town and Country Planning.

With Narendra Modi making probity in public life his calling card in the run up to the 2014 general elections, he was expected to go after Vadra. Months later, the BJP came to power in Haryana as well.
When the clamour for action built up, the Haryana government set up a probe panel, which in 2016 indicted Vadra for illegally making Rs 50.50 crore without spending a single penny. Yet, it took the police two long years to file an FIR against Vadra and Hooda.

Why now? Is it to blunt the Congress’ attacks on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal? With election season coming up, Vadra could be the post-dated cheque the Centre was waiting to encash and put the Congress on the mat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival