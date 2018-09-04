Odisha and The fight against filariasis

Koraput in South Odisha has eliminated lymphatic filariasis (LF) and become the first district in the state to be declared filaria-free. This is an outstanding feat and a huge boost to India’s efforts towards eliminating LF by 2020 considering the fact that the tribal-dominated and a most backward district has stopped the disease on its tracks. Filaria has been a neglected public health concern despite being a leading cause of disability. India accounts for nearly 40 per cent of global lymphatic filariasis cases with more than 2 crore people living with severe disabilities and the social stigma attached to it.

India has already missed two dates of LF elimination in 2015 and 2017 and may not even meet the 2020 target, but the signs are promising. According to the Union Health Ministry, 100 of the 256 endemic districts have already achieved the elimination target with many more moving fast in this direction. Odisha is just turning the corner with seven more districts progressing towards elimination.

Koraput exemplifies the success of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) strategy in reaching out to people even in the most inaccessible regions and ensuring drug compliance by addressing all their fears and apprehensions. A fear of adverse effects and socio-religious repercussions has inhibited people from taking the drugs. Studies have shown that during MDA campaigns more than 80 per cent of households receive the drugs at their doorsteps but a substantial chunk do not actually consume the pills.

Thus there is a need for a strategy to ensure full compliance. Earlier in June, the Centre released the Accelerated Plan for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis 2018 which would focus on integration of activities and enhancing awareness among people for the one last big push against LF. It is also set to introduce the new triple-drug therapy under MDA, which will drastically reduce the elimination target period from five years to two-three years. India eliminated polio in 2014. It can get rid of lymphatic filariasis too.