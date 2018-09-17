Home Opinions Editorials

Sex abuse and a slow legal machinery

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Three years after R K Pachauri was accused of sexual harassment at the workplace by a gutsy female researcher, a Delhi court last week said there was enough material to frame charges against her then boss, who was synonymous with the prestigious TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute). The court made the determination two long years after the Delhi Police filed a 1,400-page chargesheet.

They also filed a supplementary chargesheet last year citing digital evidence in the form of deleted chats between the high-profile accused and the complainant. Even before the chargesheet was filed, TERI’s internal complaints committee, mandated under the SC’s Vishakha guidelines, had confirmed Pachauri was guilty of sexual harassment. The panel also noted the huge pressures it was subjected to internally to give Pachauri a clean chit.

That the law works differently for people in high places came out starkly in the past few weeks when the Kerala Police took its time to proceed against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of rape by a nun. Hemmed in by intense pressure from a section of nuns and the society, Mulakkal has since agreed to present himself before the police.

Pachauri demonstrated that clout and more in 2015 by quickly getting anticipatory bail and persuading a local court to issue a media gag order, though it was quashed later. He used dilatory tactics to delay the internal probe that had to be completed within 90 days. So far, Pachauri has managed to escape arrest, which even Tehelka’s then editor-in-chief, the high-profile Tarun Tejpal, couldn’t avoid. Tejpal was under arrest for six months after allegations of sexual assault by a female colleague. He is now out on bail.

While the Delhi court took two years to frame charges against Pachauri, the trial against Tejpal began barely six months ago. The message it sends of a lumbering Indian judicial machinery is not at all comforting. Such cases ought to be fast-tracked to help make the workplace safe for women. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  