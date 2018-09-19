Home Opinions Editorials

Time to rein in unruly politicos

Bad behaviour of politicians or their aides is hardly restricted to a party. In TN, it is workers of the opposition DMK who have been in the news.

Power corrupts. Even being in a profession arguably devoted to the pursuit of power can corrupt. Evidence of this can be seen across the world but specifically has come to the fore in recent months in Tamil Nadu.

Bad behaviour of politicians or their aides is hardly restricted to a party. In TN, it is workers of the opposition DMK who have been in the news. One worker assaulted the staff of a biryani shop for denying him service, this when the party’s leader M Karunanidhi was hospitalised. Another was caught on camera assaulting—kicking and shoving—a woman. The party’s new president M K Stalin has acted swiftly in suspending both men and warned the cadre to maintain discipline.

Meanwhile the BJP’s members have continued to court controversy in the state in which they struggle for a foothold. No less than the party’s national secretary was caught on camera abusing the police and judiciary. An FIR has been filed and the Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against him. His actions have been widely condemned, and yet there has been no action from the party. The party’s workers were again in the news for allegedly manhandling an autorickshaw driver for trying to ask the state party chief about fuel prices. To her credit, the leader later met the man, visiting his home with sweets.

But what entitles politicians and party workers to such behaviour? How can parties, that claim to represent the people, turn a blind eye or let off offenders with mere slaps on the wrists? While these are high-profile cases the reality is that such entitlement and arrogance can be seen across party lines at every level. Such behaviour should not be condoned. Parties must realise this and initiate appropriate reforms within their organisations. Failure to do so will only go on to hurt them and democratic principles at large as while the public can speak with their vote, their options limited to picking the least of all evils. And everyone loses in the process.

