Home Opinions Editorials

No opposition chorus over rafale deal

The air is thick with conspiracy.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

The air is thick with conspiracy. Fending off charges of a sweetheart deal—with Anil Ambani’s company bankrolling partner Julie Gayet’s movie venture days before the Rafale contract was signed in 2016—former French President François Hollande kicked off a storm claiming his country had no role in selecting aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s local partner in India.

“We did not have a say ... we took the interlocutor given to us,” Hollande told investigative website Mediapart. Almost sounding grumpy, he said: “That is why, moreover, this group (Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aviation) did not have to give me any thanks for anything.” A day later, he changed tack, claiming he was unaware of any pressure by India on Dassault to work with Reliance.

While Congress President Rahul Gandhi latched on to the opportunity, trying to stick the corruption mud on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s kurta, calling him a liar, the government’s minders appeared nonplussed on Friday when the story broke. A day later there was full pushback, with both the Emmanuel Macron government in France and Dassault underlining that the choice of Reliance Aviation was made by the aircraft manufacturer alone.

While Rahul has been hammering away on Rafale for some time now, many of his opposition partners curiously don’t appear to share his enthusiasm. Even those who aspire to be prime minister in the case of a rag-tag coalition coming to power after the 2019 general elections, like BSP chief Mayawati and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, haven’t echoed Rahul’s attempts to make a Bofors scam out of it.

But for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, no politician of consequence like, say, a Sharad Pawar or a Chandrababu Naidu, has latched on to the opportunity. The lack of a full-throated Opposition attack is also an index of the unity it aspires to forge for the Lok Sabha elections. Though the Opposition appears unsure, Rafale will surely be an election issue in 2019. Till then, the perception battle will go on unabated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival