Averdict that has something for everyone

Aadhaar has been one of the most contentious issues of our times, generating as many opinions as there are people adjudicating.

Aadhaar has been one of the most contentious issues of our times, generating as many opinions as there are people adjudicating. Now, finally, the Supreme Court has weighed in, erasing some fundamental doubts that clouded India’s ambitious identity grid scheme, adding caveats and nuance—all in all, an equitable verdict that has something for everyone.

Firstly, it decided not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater”. Striking a fine balance, the SC upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and the idea of creating a biometric databank of India’s citizenry. “Unique identification proof empowers … marginalised sections,” four among the five judges ruled. Equally significantly, it barred private firms from accessing or using biometric data, or making it obligatory as a documentary proof.

The Aadhaar card and number, however, is here to stay—mandatorily linked to the PAN card, and hence to be tagged while filing I-T returns. It will be a vital filter also for welfare schemes—though basic subsidies, such as those disbursed through PDS, cannot be denied to a person who fails this authentication method. Not having to produce their Aadhaar card or match their biometrics to get a new SIM card or operate a bank account will also bring much relief to the elderly.

As for privacy, one buffer has been put in, to prevent commercial use or misuse of meta-data. The government will now be the sole custodian of Aadhaar data, but not hold/store it for over six months, reduced from the five-year clause in the UIDAI Act. The 4:1 ruling did not come without some attendant drama. In a solo dissenting judgement, marked by some strong words, Justice D Y Chandrachud held that “constitutional guarantee(s) cannot be compromised by the vicissitudes of technology”.

And “passing the Aadhaar Act as a money bill’’, bypassing the Rajya Sabha, was “a fraud on the Constitution”, he ruled. Is this then the last word on India’s tryst with big data? Perhaps not, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley indicated—this is just the legal armature.

Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
