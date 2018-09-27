Home Opinions Editorials

NBFC fears seem exaggerated

Last Friday, the benchmark stock indices crashed on rumours of debt default by a housing finance company (HFC).

Last Friday, the benchmark stock indices crashed on rumours of debt default by a housing finance company (HFC). The panic was widespread, but financials got hammered the most—non-banking finance companies (NBFC) whose valuations had soared got more than a reality check. In a market where the sentiment was already fragile over many issues ranging from global trade wars, crude price and currency depreciation, recent defaults by infrastructure lender IL&FS only exacerbated the market mood. Defaults on highly rated debt and overnight ratings downgrade by several notches aren’t regular happenings.

Naturally IL&FS defaults and worry over its future have created nervousness among investors. For it is a behemoth, deemed systemically important, and any defaults can have a domino effect. Friday’s crash was a case of such a reaction. NBFCs and HFCs have been growing consistently and grabbing market share from banks for many reasons. Bad loan problems and regulatory restrictions constrained bank credit. In the last financial year, NBFC credit grew faster than bank credit. And this year and next, it is projected to grow by around 18 and 20 per cent year-on-year.

Are NBFCs in trouble, or the fears exaggerated? NBFCs by nature of their structure are prone to suffer at times of market volatility. While they don’t have the burden of setting aside funds as CRR or SLR as banks do, they also don’t have the liquidity window at RBI unlike banks. Then there is the eternal issue of asset-liability mismatch, borrowing shorter tenure and lending long.

That does pose a problem in a hardening interest rate scenario. Leaving aside IL&FS which has grown from a liquidity issue few weeks ago to a solvency issue, the NBFC sector on the whole doesn’t seem to be in trouble. Short-term fund flow can be an issue in a tight market. The RBI’s moves on liquidity would be closely watched. And would it repeat an one-off liquidity window to meet any contingency as it did for mutual funds in 2008?

