Judiciary is Bengaluru’s only hope

The judiciary in Karnataka is doing what the executive and bureaucracy have failed to do or simply didn’t care about. The High Court first came down hard on the ugly flex-board menace defacing Bengaluru, prompting the official machinery to go further and ban even advertisement hoardings violating the city’s skyscape. Next, the court took up the perennial problem of bad roads in the city, giving the civic body less than 24 hours to fix potholes. Then, it asked a panel formed to address Bengaluru’s various ills to meet and chalk out solutions, and named its own representative for the committee.

The result is that banners, flex boards and hoardings have mostly disappeared; only the process of dismantling hoarding structures is on. The civic body is repairing the roads, but the enormity of the situation is such that it will be weeks before results are seen. The hurried patch-up job done to meet the court-set deadline was exposed by a court-appointed expert team. Bengaluru, the mega city, is a failure on every civic front.

The complete lack of will and coordinated efforts to address the issues plaguing the Silicon Valley of India are underscored by the daily chaos. With the HC choosing to step in and doing such a fine job of setting things in order, the troubled citizenry finally has some hope. However, this is a sad reflection of how officials and their political masters have failed the city, allowing it to degrade to such a level that even honest efforts, like those by the HC, are met with cynicism.

Uncontrolled growth in vehicle numbers—76 lakh and counting—and severe shortage of parking space, utter lack of public toilets, loss of green cover, pathetic state of footpaths, garbage dumps at every corner and even on main roads, and the sickening VIP culture that allows politicians to zip past people stuck in unending traffic are other issues that need immediate attention. With the ruling class and government agencies proving their inefficiency beyond doubt, the judiciary seems to be Bengalureans’ only hope.