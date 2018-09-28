Home Opinions Editorials

Judiciary is Bengaluru’s only hope

The judiciary in Karnataka is doing what the executive and bureaucracy have failed to do or simply didn’t care about.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

The judiciary in Karnataka is doing what the executive and bureaucracy have failed to do or simply didn’t care about. The High Court first came down hard on the ugly flex-board menace defacing Bengaluru, prompting the official machinery to go further and ban even advertisement hoardings violating the city’s skyscape. Next, the court took up the perennial problem of bad roads in the city, giving the civic body less than 24 hours to fix potholes. Then, it asked a panel formed to address Bengaluru’s various ills to meet and chalk out solutions, and named its own representative for the committee.

The result is that banners, flex boards and hoardings have mostly disappeared; only the process of dismantling hoarding structures is on. The civic body is repairing the roads, but the enormity of the situation is such that it will be weeks before results are seen. The hurried patch-up job done to meet the court-set deadline was exposed by a court-appointed expert team. Bengaluru, the mega city, is a failure on every civic front.

The complete lack of will and coordinated efforts to address the issues plaguing the Silicon Valley of India are underscored by the daily chaos. With the HC choosing to step in and doing such a fine job of setting things in order, the troubled citizenry finally has some hope. However, this is a sad reflection of how officials and their political masters have failed the city, allowing it to degrade to such a level that even honest efforts, like those by the HC, are met with cynicism.

Uncontrolled growth in vehicle numbers—76 lakh and counting—and severe shortage of parking space, utter lack of public toilets, loss of green cover, pathetic state of footpaths, garbage dumps at every corner and even on main roads, and the sickening VIP culture that allows politicians to zip past people stuck in unending traffic are other issues that need immediate attention. With the ruling class and government agencies proving their inefficiency beyond doubt, the judiciary seems to be Bengalureans’ only hope.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting