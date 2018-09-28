Unhealthy crisis in Andhra

It is ironical that Visakhapatnam, ranked among the top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2018, still has a long way to go to be among the healthiest in the country. If remedial measures are not taken up on a war footing, it could well turn out to be the most sickly, if not in India, at least in Andhra Pradesh. It is not just the city. Other parts of the district as well as the rest of Coastal Andhra have been in the grip of viral fevers for months now, with dengue spreading fast mainly due to poor sanitation.

The situation is so grim that literally thousands are in hospitals. While the ill-equipped government hospitals are forced to accommodate even four patients on a single bed, private hospitals are making a killing. The absence of a full-time health minister coupled with the lethargic attitude of the officialdom has made matters worse. Andhra Pradesh has been a dengue paradise for the last three years. If 3,159 positive cases were detected in 2015, the figure rose to 3,417 in 2016, 4,925 in 2017 and by the end of August this year, the number stood at 2,764—a 70 per cent spike compared to the corresponding period in 2017. Of them, 1,939 are from Visakhapatnam district alone.

As per norms, the mandated Elisa test is conducted only in Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and select government hospitals. The government itself admits that private hospitals are not sending samples to these hospitals for testing, which raises doubts over the reliability of these figures. Add to this the claims of ethical medical practitioners like the Praja Arogya Vedika that at least 200 people have died of dengue in the state this year. The government hasn’t confirmed even a single death. There is a reasonable suspicion all around that officials are fudging figures to escape the wrath of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who holds the health portfolio. Transparency is the need of the hour as is reining in private hospitals who are fleecing people. And the sooner the CM appoints a health minister the better.