Home Opinions Editorials

Unhealthy crisis in Andhra

It is ironical that Visakhapatnam, ranked among the top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2018, still has a long way to go to be among the healthiest in the country.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

It is ironical that Visakhapatnam, ranked among the top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2018, still has a long way to go to be among the healthiest in the country. If remedial measures are not taken up on a war footing, it could well turn out to be the most sickly, if not in India, at least in Andhra Pradesh. It is not just the city. Other parts of the district as well as the rest of Coastal Andhra have been in the grip of viral fevers for months now, with dengue spreading fast mainly due to poor sanitation.

The situation is so grim that literally thousands are in hospitals. While the ill-equipped government hospitals are forced to accommodate even four patients on a single bed, private hospitals are making a killing. The absence of a full-time health minister coupled with the lethargic attitude of the officialdom has made matters worse. Andhra Pradesh has been a dengue paradise for the last three years. If 3,159 positive cases were detected in 2015, the figure rose to 3,417 in 2016, 4,925 in 2017 and by the end of August this year, the number stood at 2,764—a 70 per cent spike compared to the corresponding period in 2017. Of them, 1,939 are from Visakhapatnam district alone.

As per norms, the mandated Elisa test is conducted only in Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and select government hospitals. The government itself admits that private hospitals are not sending samples to these hospitals for testing, which raises doubts over the reliability of these figures. Add to this the claims of ethical medical practitioners like the Praja Arogya Vedika that at least 200 people have died of dengue in the state this year. The government hasn’t confirmed even a single death. There is a reasonable suspicion all around that officials are fudging figures to escape the wrath of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who holds the health portfolio. Transparency is the need of the hour as is reining in private hospitals who are fleecing people. And the sooner the CM appoints a health minister the better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting