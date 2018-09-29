Home Opinions Editorials

How imran can tackle pakistan’s financial crisis

A blacklisting by the FATF would make it even more difficult for Islamabad to raise funds.

His intentions might be noble. But Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan knows that auctioning luxury cars owned by the government, cutting air conditioning in government offices and selling prime buffaloes owned by his predecessor Nawaz Sharif will not resolve his country’s financial crisis. With rapidly shrinking currency reserves and a crippling fiscal deficit, reports say the country has financing needs of around $8-9 billion for the current year.

As the Trump administration has decided to cut aid pending action against terrorist outfits in the country, China and Saudi Arabia were among the options left, apart from institutions like the International Monetary Fund. Saudi Arabia’s decision to invest in certain sections of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, including Gwadar Port, will bring some relief, but most of that money will go to China. An IMF team is already in Islamabad to understand Pakistan’s needs and its ability to repay. Given the US-China trade and strategic spat, there are fears that the US might influence the IMF to insist on scaling back the CPEC. 

The IMF team is reportedly keen on knowing the CPEC financing modalities, including repayment schedules, revolving funds and payment guarantees given to Chinese power-sector sponsors. Then there’s the Financial Action Task Force, which put Pakistan on its watch list in June, and gave it six months to implement laws aimed at curbing terror financing. The FATF may not take kindly to the fact that several proscribed fronts of the LeT have been allowed to resume their “charitable” operations by a court in Islamabad.

A blacklisting by the FATF would make it even more difficult for Islamabad to raise funds. Instead of trying to distract attention by pointing at rights violations in Kashmir and accusing India of churlishness for rejecting his fervent overtures for talks, he might want to consider diverting the funds earmarked for terrorists for nobler purposes. But then, those funds are controlled by the army and its ISI.

