Pitch relief for IPL and CSK

Ten days of the Indian Premier League have gone by. And one of the less-spoken highlights is how the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai passed an acid test. Equally in focus on Sunday's 8 pm show with the stars of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was the pitch, which had ruined the inaugural night’s action on March 23. It provided excessive spin and resulted in Royal Challengers Bangalore getting all out for 70. The whole match lasted for 34 overs. In a tournament where the broadcaster pays nearly Rs 54 crore for each game and TV advertisement slots are sold accordingly, a contest shortened by a poor pitch is a designing defect with potentially devastating commercial consequences.

On Sunday, the pitch produced 342 runs. And there was a fair share of big hits. The match was alive almost till the last ball. This must have warmed many hearts. In a departure from practice, neutral pitch curators of the BCCI, who oversee preparations in every venue, were stopped from tending to the surface before this match. Organisers insisted that local groundsmen did the job of producing a batting-friendly 22 yards, since they have better knowledge of the soil and conditions.

Even top franchise officials got involved in the process. This indicates how high the stakes are and to what extent people concerned can go to ensure that the preconditions of sustaining the business model are maintained. The roaring success of IPL - the brand - is built on the assumption that it produces close and live encounters on primetime TV for two months. A pitch inhibiting stroke-play and leading to low totals is a blow to these calculations.

That’s why Sunday’s match was not just another evening draped in yellow for the Chennai franchise. Those assigned the task of fixing the pitch and those banking on their expertise were on tenterhooks. Another show bereft of the indispensable ingredients would have put a question mark on their credibility. The stadium would have got labelled second-class in the circles that matter. To the relief of them all, these questions have been averted for the moment.