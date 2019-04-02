Home Opinions Editorials

Pollachi case: Need more efforts to gain trust

Almost a month after revealing the identity of the Pollachi case complainant to the media and public, three police officials were transferred by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

Almost a month after revealing the identity of the Pollachi case complainant to the media and public, three police officials were transferred by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday. However, no action appears to have been taken against senior Home department officials who revealed details of the complainant’s identity in a Government Order. 

According to the police, the accused in the Pollachi case have videographed instances of sexual assault and harassment and used the videos to blackmail the women. Police believed there could be around 100 victims of the gang that they said had operated in the area for seven years.

The entire issue came to light when the complainant’s brother assaulted some of the accused and took their phones from them. Originally thought to have been a case of robbery, the complainant’s account said that she had been disrobed by men in a car. The men allegedly let her off after she resisted, but took her jewellery. They then allegedly attempted to blackmail her with videos of the assault.

However, once the identity of the complainant was revealed, other victims have been reluctant to come forward. More so as Pollachi is a conservative town. CB-CID sleuths currently probing the case have expressed frustration and blamed the cops for revealing the woman’s name. The single act - it is not known if it was inadvertent or intentional - has put the case in jeopardy and has ensured that women who have been harassed and assaulted allegedly by this gang will not be able to attain justice.

Worse, there is a fear that such a blatant violation will increase the distrust among survivors of such crimes- few of whom approach law enforcement to begin with - and further affect reporting of gender-based violence. While the government’s action against the cops is welcome, it is not enough. There needs to be serious effort to rebuild lost trust among the people of Pollachi and across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi case Tamil Nadu Pollachi sexual assault case Pollachi sexual abuse case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp