Assam’s migrant conundrum 

But the main problem with the identification process is many of the immigrants who came into the state from neighbouring countries have assimilated with the local population.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Monday’s hearing in the Supreme Court on the plight of illegal immigrants lodged in Assam’s detention centres brought out the state government’s inadequacies in tackling the foreigners’ issue. The Assam government admitted in the court that of the 91,609 people declared as illegal by the foreigner’s tribunal, more than 72,000 could not be traced as they had probably merged with the local population.

This angered the SC, which pulled up the state government for “playing around with this court”. While the apex court rightly castigated the state government for its lackadaisical approach, it will be extremely naive to assume that the problem of illegal immigrants can be solved easily.

The reasons are mainly twofold: The first is identification of the foreigners and the second is their deportation. The process of identification is still underway, with the final draft of the National Register of Citizens published only a few months ago. About 40 lakh people didn’t find their names in the draft. These people have filed their appeals and the scrutiny is bound to take long.

But the main problem with the identification process is many of the immigrants who came into the state from neighbouring countries have assimilated with the local population. Most have also acquired local identification documents, perhaps with the connivance of corrupt officials and some parties, which viewed these immigrants as a vote bank. Given these realities and the political sensitivity of the issue, any government, whether it be from the BJP or otherwise, will have to tread with extreme caution.

The second impediment is the deportation of the illegal immigrants. A majority of them came from Bangladesh and unless the country of their origin accepts them, it will be difficult to send them back. BJP chief Amit Shah has often talked tough on the ghusfetis (infiltrators) but in the 29 years since the Assam Accord was signed, less than 30,000 foreigners have been deported although it is assumed that millions of immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, entered the country. 

