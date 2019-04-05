Home Opinions Editorials

This revolution must be allowed

Two areas where consumer experience in India is being revolutionised by app-based technology are hotel reservation and taxi aggregation.

Two areas where consumer experience in India is being revolutionised by app-based technology are hotel reservation and taxi aggregation. The home-share giant Airbnb has just taken a $150-200 million stake in India’s budget hotel aggregator, OYO. Overnight, the two competitors have become partners. Without owning hotel properties, OYO (‘Own Your Own’ is what it stands for) has in a few years become the biggest name in budget hotels by making it easy for families to search for small and inexpensive holiday deals. OYO, as has Airbnb, cut through the torture of searching for decent, affordable stays, but with the assurance of brand security.

Another recent report said that the traditional taxis serving India’s main cities were down to 60 per cent of the number around three years ago, thanks to app-based taxi hailers like Uber and Ola. Besides providing self-employment—10 lakh drivers with Ola and 4.5 lakh with Uber—the growth of app-based cabs has made short-distance travel hassle-free and affordable. The reason they are winning is they are constantly innovating. Ride-sharing BlaBlaCar puts four unknowns in a car charging just `350 a seat between Mumbai and Pune when a whole cab would be `2,500. As people park their cars over weekdays, and exit the headache of driving, the passenger car industry is left scratching its head on how to deal with plunging sales. 

With the passage of time, traditional consumer services will find themselves even more marginalised. From casual rides to day-long bookings and food delivery, the Olas and Ubers are there only a phone-tap away. No wonder, without looking at the bottom line, money and investors have lined up behind them. It is because they represent the future. It’s not a coincidence that among OYO’s big investors are two big taxi-hailing aggregators—Grab of Southeast Asia and Didi Chuxing of China.

It’s the synergy of hospitality and travel. In this scenario, state governments trying to save the kali-peelis and regulate digital business are out of sync with reality. They must step aside and let the revolution happen. 

