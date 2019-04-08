Alarming signs for world cricket

There is trouble brewing in the cricket world. Three former Sri Lankan players have been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the last six months for involvement in corrupt practices.

The latest one happened last week. Fixing matches, not cooperating with investigators and approaching others with offers to influence games—the charges are serious.

A prominent figure like Sanath Jayasuriya is among them, and a probe is going on. These are alarming signs. If more names tumble out, it will be damaging not just for Sri Lankan cricket, but also for the profile and image of a game pushing for Olympic inclusion.

Since it is well known that such offences are difficult to prove, three confirmed cases mean there might be more in the cupboard.

Around 11 former and current Sri Lankan cricketers have deposed before the investigators in the last few months after the world body announced that those helping with information would be treated leniently.

So there is fresh evidence on the table and the cricket board in the island nation is bracing for more embarrassing news in the near future. Jayasuriya was a former captain and national selector.

Nuwan Zoysa was Sri Lanka’s bowling coach when the ICC acted against him. Dilhara Lokuhettige, the third one, was being groomed for a role in the set-up. If not anything else, it shows how deep-rooted the vice is and to what level it has spread.

History shows there has been a tendency on part of the establishment to treat such cases as isolated incidents. The goal of addressing the real issue suffers when this happens and authorities have to make sure that the ongoing investigation continues till they get to the bottom of the problem.

The game is heavily dependent on the handful of countries playing Test cricket.

The collapse of the system in any one of those nations can impact the commercial equations and the goodwill the ICC has created over the years. For the overall health of cricket, the powers that be must act tough before it is too late.