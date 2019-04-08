Home Opinions Editorials

Stories of hope and positivity in UPSC results

What’s heartening is that many of these toppers come from the strata that remain bracketed.

UPSC exams topper Kanishak Kataria on left; topper amongst women candidates Srushti Jayant Deshmukh. (Photos | ANI Twitter)

The years when general elections are held can be exasperating. The country’s entire political class will be engaged in a no-holds-barred battle of supremacy. In today’s charged atmosphere, in which political parties try to woo the electorate with populism and rhetoric combined with divisive politics, the results of last year’s UPSC exams, out on Friday, come as a sure sign of a better India. The story of the civil services topper Kanishak Kataria—an IITian who quit a cushy job abroad to serve in the heartland of the country—is a harbinger of hope and positivity.

Then there is Namrata Jain, the first woman from Maoist-hit Dantewada to crack the exam, considered one of the toughest in the world. That she had secured the 99th rank in 2016 but did not stop at it and grabbed the 12th spot this year is a powerful story.

As a young student, she saw Left-wing extremism wreak havoc in her homeland, which fuelled her passion to work for the welfare of the masses. Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kerala to make it to the list is another illustrious example. These may be individual stories of success and perseverance, but they have transcended the conventional and orthodox socio-economic boundaries in existence in this country for centuries. This is the young India which is ready to sacrifice luxuries for serving the less privileged and socially disadvantaged.

What’s heartening is that many of these toppers come from the strata that remain bracketed. Their merit is often questioned conveniently by the elites. Having broken out, these individuals will not only change India’s development narrative for the good but also inspire a whole new generation of youngsters to strive for better. To top it all, 10 out of the top 25 candidates in last year’s UPSC exam are women and their successes would go a long way in bridging India’s gender divide. If this is the way to go, the country has every reason to hope for a new India.

