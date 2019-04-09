Home Opinions Editorials

Poll-time raids welcome, but ensure neutrality

Kamal Nath is known to be a smart operator, so it would be surprising if anything incriminating emerges against him from the raids in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax officials during the second day of their raid at the residence of Praveen Kakkar OSD to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal Monday April 8 2019. | PTI

Currency counting machines quantifying the notes seized from multiple places in Bhopal and Indore, as part of a nationwide I-T raid on close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, showcased the reality of political funding in India.

While the raids are yet to be over, the Central Board of Direct Taxes revealed late on Monday night that it has so far detected dirty money trail of over Rs 280 crore, including Rs 20 crore in cash transfer to the headquarters of a political party.

Kamal Nath is known to be a smart operator, so it would be surprising if anything incriminating emerges against him from the raids. It’s not for nothing that he was known as one of Sonia Gandhi’s moneybags when the UPA was in power, but he knew how to cover his tracks.

Sure, the raids would squeeze a little money out of the system and make a few people face searching questions, but they wouldn’t be Kamal Nath’s aides if they were ignorant about how to wriggle out.

There is nothing jaw-dropping about the seizure either, as hawala funding to beat the Election Commission’s flying squad has been there for ages.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Businessmen have forever lined up with suitcases stacked with cash in front of serious candidates in urban constituencies to create IOUs in the hope of encashing them if they go on to win.

It created cynicism about the intention to clean up electoral politics, as there was no systemic effort to check the proliferation of black money during polls.

What is different this time is the raids on big netas, like the one on DMK biggie Durai Murugan and the frequent interception of Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy’s convoy. While the crackdown is welcome, what is not is the cherry-picking of opposition leaders alone.

The chance seizure of Rs 1.8 crore in Arunachal Pradesh tied to the BJP is not at all enough. Which is why the EC’s advisory to the finance ministry about neutral and non-discriminatory action by its enforcement agencies during election time is a welcome first step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax raids tax raids Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp