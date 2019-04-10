Needless EC gag order on Sabarimala

A politician…one that would circumvent God,” said Shakespeare’s Hamlet. In India, politicians not only talk their way around God but also feel duty-bound to invoke God, and religion, often because that’s one way they ply their trade. Take for example Kerala where one of the big issues this election is the Sabarimala row, and parties, as expected, are making efforts to ensure it works in their favour.

The only hurdle is the Election Commission’s diktat to parties asking them not to seek votes citing Sabarimala or Lord Ayyappa. It said use of “any picture, poster and video of any religious institution to solicit votes” will be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

That’s the reason why the EC pulled up actor-politician Suresh Gopi, BJP’s candidate in Thrissur constituency. The poll officials said he violated the Model Code by seeking votes in the name of Ayyappa. But while Gopi was preparing his response to the EC notice in this regard, his party in Delhi on Monday released its manifesto in which it promised to ensure protection for rituals and customs of the Sabarimala temple.

And in Kerala, almost at the same time, the Congress promised a legal solution to the imbroglio if it comes to power. What the BJP manifesto and the Congress promise have done is to blur the EC line on what is allowed to be said on Sabarimala and what is not.

All said, the fact is that Sabarimala as an issue is both contentious and emotive, and parties can hardly afford to ignore the possible electoral impact of what followed the Supreme Court’s verdict in September last year that allowed women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine.

Whether the EC wants it or not, Sabarimala is on the minds of both the electorate and parties. And they will keep talking about it. Moreover, while the EC must curb statements and actions that could lead to tension and violence, and ensure an atmosphere fit for the smooth conduct of polls, its role largely is to ensure fairness and transparency in the exercise. Not to set an agenda for elections.