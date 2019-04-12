Home Opinions Editorials

Populist promises in the time of global slowdown

Possibly in a bout of competitive populism, India’s two major political parties have promised huge spending sprees to please their constituencies.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Possibly in a bout of competitive populism, India’s two major political parties have promised huge spending sprees to please their constituencies. While one party has promised interest free loans to farmers and pensions to farmers and small traders, another has promised a guaranteed income of `72,000 per year to crores of poor families.

Political manifestos the world over often turn populist when elections are closely contested. However, at a time when the global economic outlook remains gloomy, these plans seem to promise only inflationary pressures, not solutions to India’s structural economic problems. To fulfil the promises, the government will have to borrow more as tax revenues do not look likely to turn robust in the face of domestic industrial doldrums and global headwinds.

The IMF has already lowered its forecast for global growth to 3.3 per cent in 2019, down from the 3.7 per cent it predicted last October, which makes this the lowest global growth forecast in about a decade. Every institution—from RBI to IMF to global rating agency Fitch—all agree that India will also grow at a slower pace than forecast before. Their forecasts vary from 6.8 per cent to 7.3 per cent. The government is slated to borrow a record `7.3 lakh crore and its debt that has already ballooned to  record numbers, can only go up even if a few of these schemes are implemented.

At the same time, there seems to be no clarity over growth-oriented programs. For instance, the BJP has promised to invest `100 lakh crore in infrastructure and another `25 lakh crore in agriculture and rural sectors over five years. The idea is laudable but there is no answer on where the resources will come from. More debt to fund grandiose building programs would have been good Keynesian economics only if the country’s balance sheet was in a better position. The only saving grace could be that many political promises remain just that—promises. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp