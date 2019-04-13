Home Opinions Editorials

EC’s performance in Andhra Pradesh dismal

The violence was limited to pockets in different parts of the state if that is any consolation.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India in New Delhi. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 18 states and two Union Territories on Thursday were by and large peaceful but the overall voter experience in Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly elections were also held simultaneously, was anything but pleasant.

The reasons for the same are varied. The vitriolic campaign carried on by the ruling TDP and the opposition YSR Congress for well over a year percolated down to the grassroots. Two lives were lost and dozens injured. It would be a mistake to blame only the law enforcement agencies for this.

Leaders of both the sides took the discourse down to such an extent that followers of each have come to believe the ‘other’ is a ‘demonic’ force.

The words ‘psycho’, ‘extremists’ and even ‘cannibals’ entered their daily lexicon. Is it any wonder that violence broke out? The Election Commission hasn’t helped matters either, by sanctioning only 197 of the 392 companies of central forces sought for the state.

The violence was limited to pockets in different parts of the state if that is any consolation. What tested the patience of the voters in many places, however, were faulty EVMs. The Chief Electoral Officer said that of the 92,000 EVMs used, only 344 were found to be faulty by noon.

It amounts to less than 1 per cent. But the sight of voters standing in serpentine queues at several polling stations up to midnight tells a different story similar to those who had to return home disappointed in the morning after standing for hours.

This has given rise to a perception that the conduct of the polls wasn’t satisfactory.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to move the Supreme Court seeking a review of its recent verdict on VVPATs.

Instead of five per constituency, he insists more could be verified.

Irrespective of whether the court agrees to accept his plea, the onus, we believe, is on the EC to get its act together.

It could verify VVPATs in the presence of representatives of all parties if they have reasonable apprehensions.

Importantly, it ought to train the staff, and shouldn’t reject requests for deployment of forces arbitrarily.

If it conducts elections the way it has done in Andhra, its credibility could be eroded which is not a good sign for our democracy.

