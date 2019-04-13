Home Opinions Editorials

Umpiring has to improve in this IPL  

Toerr is human but to lose your cool is not Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Published: 13th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

CSK batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2019 IPL T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders KKR. (Photo | PTI)

To err is human but to lose your cool is not Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It, however, does prove that he is, after all, a mortal and he too is prone to a lapse. The Chennai Super Kings skipper, whose unique way of keeping a monk-like calm even during times of extreme pressure has earned him the sobriquet of Captain Cool, lost his cool for once. 

On Thursday, a furious Dhoni walked on to the ground to confront umpire Ulhas Gandhe on a waist-high full-toss bowled by Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes. With the match precariously balanced, a no-ball would have tilted things in CSK’s favour and Dhoni was convinced that it was a no-ball. However, what must have piqued him was the fact that Gandhe seemed to have raised his hand indicating it to be a no-ball before later reversing his decision.

Whatever the issue was, it was absolutely needless for Dhoni to walk on to the field of play and confront the umpire. Yes, it was a tense situation and everything happened at the spur of the moment. But for a former Indian captain who is known for maintaining his calm, this was unwarranted. No wonder a bunch of former international cricketers are not amused. 

What IPL administrators should also understand is that bad umpiring can spoil a match. Time and again, the tournament has thrown up instances where the quality of umpiring has been less than desirable. There have been times when captains like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were vocal against umpiring decisions. It is high time that the BCCI wakes up and takes a call on this.

It will be a folly to leave matches featuring high-profile international cricketers in the hands of umpires inexperienced at the highest level, to please associations. This will definitely spoil the image of the game. Especially during a time when every ball bowled and every ball hit is under the anti-corruption unit’s glare, faulty umpiring may cast a shadow on the game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp