Home Opinions Editorials

For a truly inclusive election

Earlier this year, activists worked with the ECI to get voter identity cards for some residents of the Calcutta Pavlov Hospital. 

Published: 15th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

April 18 will be a momentous occasion for close to 200 residents of the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai as some of them will be casting their vote for the first time ever, while others will have regained their right to vote after years.

The Election Commission of India has even assured setting up of a polling booth for the residents on the premises. Earlier this year, activists worked with the ECI to get voter identity cards for some residents of the Calcutta Pavlov Hospital. 

These developments are significant as the ECI and medical professionals, responding to the advocacy of activists have moved to ensure that persons with psychosocial disabilities in institutions do not forgo their right to vote.

While some have questioned whether a person with psychosocial disabilities or intellectual disabilities can vote, there is nothing in the law barring them from doing so. Only persons who have been declared as being of ‘unsound mind’ by a court are barred from voting.

Any person, for health or age-related reasons, may be of ‘unsound mind’ for a period of time.

However, persistent stigma has ensured that persons with psychosocial or intellectual and other disabilities are frequently barred from voting by authorities who take it upon themselves to decide their ‘fitness’ to vote.

Persons with such disabilities living in institutions also face the difficulty of lacking an address that can be used in their voter id cards. 

In the context, the ECI in recent years has taken serious efforts to ensure elections are truly inclusive. It has ensured voting rights to persons living in homeless or night shelters and now, those living in institutions by allowing them to use the facility’s address as their own without necessarily including the name of the facility.

It has also ensured voting rights for homeless persons on the streets.

While the ECI still has a long way to go in making elections truly accessible, especially for the elderly and those with physical disabilities, these efforts, especially if expanded, will not only challenge the stigma against persons with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities but will also recognise such persons as stakeholders in their country who have a role in deciding its future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp