Selectors play it safe

In the end, the selectors went for Dinesh Karthik. The move came after heavy speculation that youngster Rishabh Pant would be the one to board the flight to England as veteran M S Dhoni’s understudy. Voices were loud both for and against Pant. While one side argued that his ability to win matches single-handedly gave him brownie points over Karthik, those who were against his inclusion cited his inexperience—he has played all of five ODIs—and his rough edges as deal breakers.

Should such an exciting yet raw prospect be exposed on the grandest stage of them all? The selectors eventually decided not to. Karthik at 33 represents a safe yet unspectacular option and has shown on a few occasions that he can be a reliable finisher. There is also the fact that his wicket-keeping skills—something that would come to the fore in case of an injury to Dhoni—are much more refined compared to Pant in English conditions.

Another talking point is the inclusion of his statemate Vijay Shankar, who takes his place alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya as one of the four all-rounders in the team. One gets the sense that this is the strongest team that could have been picked with options galore in every department.

That eight of the 15 members have experience playing in a previous World Cup shows how the team is an excellent blend of youth and experience. With two wrist-spinners joining a pace-attack that is as threatening as any in the world, the team looks formidable. Batting, traditionally India’s forte, will depend a lot on captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

India’s World Cup fortunes may depend on how their middle-order responds if the team loses early wickets. And then there is the veteran Dhoni, playing in his fourth and possibly last World Cup. He has shown in the ongoing IPL that, on his day, there are few better when it comes to finishing off a match. Will he be able to finish off a final like he did in 2011 if India needs him to? Time will tell.