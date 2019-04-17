EC has to learn from its own glorious past

Under attack from opposition parties over EVMs and its alleged soft pedaling of the ruling party’s electoral transgressions, the Election Commission has perhaps salvaged some of its reputation by cracking the whip on four senior politicians for breaching the Model Code of Conduct. While the poll panel has barred UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours, BSP chief Mayawati and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi have been similarly banned for 48 hours. The EC also barred them from giving any interviews or making comments on electronic, print and social media.

But it is rather unfortunate that the commission cracked down only after it was somewhat reprimanded by the Supreme Court. The court asked some tough questions of the EC about what the panel was doing to prevent candidates from giving provocative speeches. Hours after this embarrassment, a cornered EC acted against the four politicians.

Why the commission dragged its feet is rather surprising because if it wants it can be really tough on offenders. Perhaps it needs reminding that 17 years back, the commission had refused to buckle under huge pressure from the BJP when it wanted to hold elections in Gujarat in October 2002, months after the post-Godhra riots.

The state’s chief minister was Narendra Modi while the Centre too was ruled by the BJP. In an abrupt decision in July that year, Modi dissolved the Assembly and called for early polls. But the EC, led by the tough-talking J M Lyngdoh at that time, refused to play ball, maintaining that the time was not ripe for free and fair elections as “the communal divide following the riots has not yet healed.” At that time, too, the matter went up to the Supreme Court, which upheld the EC’s decision to not hold early elections.

The current crop of election commissioners must take a cue from Lyngdoh and T N Seshan, the man who gave the Election Commission its teeth. The government should also enact tougher laws so that politicians do not exploit caste, religion or region for electoral gains.