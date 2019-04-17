Populism race in odisha

In this season of competitive populism, the BJP in Odisha has pulled yet another carrot out of its hat for mass appeasement. Going beyond the state manifesto, released just seven days back, union minister and the party’s purported CM face Dharmendra Pradhan has come forward with a “Mahasankalpa” (mega pledge) promising a ration package of 5 kg rice, half kg dal and half kg salt at `1 to 3.26 crore people if voted to power.

While the BJP manifesto seemed to be all about beating the BJD in the populist game and going a step further in promises like providing two-wheelers to meritorious girl students against the BJD’s bicycle scheme, one-time loan waiver for women SHG groups, introducing pension scheme for agriculture workers, etc., the latest announcement directly takes on CM Naveen Patnaik’s most popular `1 a kg rice scheme.

The political reading of this promise, which came after the first phase of polls, is divided. One view is it indicates anxiety since the party is not doing all that well on the ground and needs a big push for the subsequent three phases of polls. The other opinion is it has sensed a real chance after the first phase and is going for that decisive push to see it through both in the Assembly and Parliamentary polls. The party has already gone all out in its publicity blitzkrieg splashing full-page advertisements of the promise with PM Narendra Modi taking centre stage.

For a party that had taken a clear position against populism in 2014, the BJP has indeed come a very long way. The big change in stance came with the `6,000 annual dole to farmers promised in the general budget, sensing it needed to contain agrarian unrest. In Odisha, the BJP had in the past criticised Naveen’s populist schemes terming they were meant to bribe voters. It had even raised questions over funding of the KALIA scheme and alleged it would push the state into a debt crisis. Ironically, the BJP has now adopted the same model of populism, without any explanation about sustainability.