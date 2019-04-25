Home Opinions Editorials

Terror and the new cynicism in our politics

Terror strikes have become the leitmotif of this election.

Published: 25th April 2019

Terror strikes have become the leitmotif of this election. It began with the horrific deaths in Pulwama, the Indian Air Force’s retaliatory strikes, then New Zealand, and now the heart-wrenching Easter bombings in neighbouring Sri Lanka. So there’s no escape from the sometimes looming, sometimes underlying narrative of security. The fact that the diabolical IS took credit for the Lankan strike also fitted into a certain kind of narrative.

In the midst of this comes the candidature of a terror accused—Sadhvi Pragya Singh—from Bhopal. How someone of her ilk and rhetoric is called a sadhvi is a mystery—she claimed Hemant Karkare, the police officer who lost his life fighting Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai, actually died because of her curse! The curse seems to be on all of us, citizens and voters, who watch in petrification and incredulity as all our collective ideas of political morality lie shredded.

Electoral calculations allow this convolution of a narrative that allows a terror accused to sit in judgement of an officer who died fighting terror. What allowed her this privilege? Because Digvijaya Singh, Congress loudspeaker and candidate from the seat, had deemed it fit to coin the phrase ‘Hindu terror’ to describe the series of violent incidents she is alleged to be part of—also for election calculations. 

The BJP top leadership’s whataboutery in defending the morally indefensible but legally kosher candidature was a bit astonishing. The BJP has not lost Bhopal for two decades; the last time the margin of victory was over three lakh. Was there really such a  compulsion to make this lurid statement by fielding Pragya, just to counter Digvijaya? Any other ideological hardliner with a little more respetability would have surely sufficed. The former BJP chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (who had her arrested twice) feting over her underscores this new cynicism in our politics.
 

