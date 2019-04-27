The seeds of a farming disaster

In a country infamous for farmer suicides and loan waivers, four Gujarati farmers were dragged to court by multinational food giant PepsiCo seeking Rs 1 crore from each, in damages. Their crime: Cultivating a registered variety of potato used to make Lays Chips. After the news angered many on social media, the company on Friday offered to make an out-of-court settlement.

Farmer unions and activists slammed the legal action, calling it a move to intimidate small farmers. PepsiCo says it had registered under relevant laws to breed a special variety of potato used in the making of Lays Chips. Seed freedom activists claim that such practices put farmers at the mercy of corporate firms.

Take the case of Bt cotton. The genetically modified seed introduced by an MNC agritech company, which cost much more than non-Bt varieties, was supposed to be pest-resistant. The farmers were not allowed to save or reuse the seeds. Seventeen years down the line, a pest called pink bollworm is wreaking havoc across Bt cotton fields in the country, especially in Telangana. American pink bollworm expert Bruce Tabashnik, in a recent interview to an Indian newspaper, said the problem is ‘out of control’ in India, unlike in Arizona and China where non-Bt seeds were mixed to mitigate the problem. Today, more than 96 per cent of cotton grown in India is of Bt variety and non-Bt varieties are almost non-existent.

Experts say the problem is the lack of a consistent policy response. In 2004, the then Union government attempted to criminalise the saving of traditional and heirloom variety of seeds by farmers. The move was later dropped after huge protests. A year later, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001, came into force, providing some succour to troubled farmers. Still, the legislation has a long way to go in balancing trade and agrarian interests. Returning to the potato conundrum at hand, the terms of settlement offered by the company are simple: Sign a pact to buy seeds and sell potatoes only to Pepsico or give an undertaking to never use the registered seeds.