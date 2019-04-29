Trans people still fight every day

"Sometimes to see the obvious, one needs not only physical vision in the eye but also love in the heart,” said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in a significant judgment recognising the marriage between a cisgender man and transgender woman and ordering that the marriage be registered. The judgment relied, among others, on the landmark Supreme Court NALSA verdict of 2014 which recognised that transgender persons are entitled to all rights guaranteed by the Constitution and allowed individuals the right to self-identify their gender. The couple had approached the court as they had wed at a temple in Thoothukudi but had not been allowed to register their marriage.

The state had argued that registration of the marriage could be refused on several grounds including that a transgender person could not be recognised as a “bride” defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “a woman on her wedding day”. The court, however, noted that transgender individuals had the right to self-identify their gender, and the transwoman in the case identified as a woman.

Interestingly, the court went on to order the state to issue a Government Order to bar sex reassignment surgeries on intersex children until they were old enough to decide on their own. While the second part of the judgment did not appear to immediately pertain to the case at hand, it must be noted that the court displayed empathy, sensitivity and understanding rarely seen in these matters.

Yet, five years after the NALSA verdict, trans individuals are still subjected to medical examinations when seeking identity cards, they are still regularly denied their rights and there has been little effort to implement reservation as ordered by the SC. Indeed, the Centre’s Bill on rights of trans and intersex persons was itself not in line with the SC’s verdict. The Madurai Bench’s judgment brings home this gap between law and reality that must urgently be bridged by the state.