Winning a race against time

Not all achievements in the field of sports have to be evaluated according to their standing at the highest level. Below the top rung, dominated by world champions and international figures chasing and setting records, compete another set of athletes with lower aims. They know that owing to various reasons, Olympic or World Championship glory is beyond their reach. But instead of giving up what they once started doing because they liked it, they keep going. For many of them, excellence at the continental level becomes the pinnacle. This was more the norm than exception in the Indian context until about a decade ago.

Thanks to a great extent to Abhinav Bindra’s Olympic gold in 2008, it is no more the ideology of a majority of Indians who pursue sports these days. The new generation is striving to be the best. At the same time, those gunning mainly for the podium at the Asian level are also scripting success stories. If one stops comparing them with the world beaters, their stories, too, are inspiring. Gomathi Marimuthu is the latest on that list. Getting a gold in the women’s 800m race at the Asian Championships in Doha is noteworthy not only because of her impoverished and rural background. She pursued athletics seriously when she was 20, an age when her competitors would have already received proper training. She had come back twice without anything from the event before tasting success for the first time at the age of 30. She had enough in the tank to be the best in the continent when contemporaries had retired or are contemplating retirement. This makes the her achievement remarkable.

Gomathi has quietly become an inspiration for the hundreds sweating it out at the national training camps. The parameters did not favour her, yet she persevered. Undeterred by failures, she went on to achieve what she had aimed for. It’s better if young aspirants set higher goals, but taking a leaf out of Gomathi’s book of determination and swimming against the tide should stand them in good stead.