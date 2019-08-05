Home Opinions Editorials

Taking poison off our plates

India is taking baby steps towards making the food we eat safe. On July 20, the Centre imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale and distribution of Colistin for food-producing animals and poultry.

Published: 05th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

India is taking baby steps towards making the food we eat safe. On July 20, the Centre imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale and distribution of Colistin for food-producing animals and poultry. Colistin is an antibiotic, currently being used as the ‘last resort’ for treatment of patients infected by drug-resistant bacteria.

However, the poultry industry in India has been misusing the antibiotic as a growth promoter. An advisory note issued by the government in 2014 confirmed that tests had detected the presence of following antibiotics in tissues of poultry sold in the market: Oxytetracycline, Doxycycline, Ciprofloxacin and Neomycin. The WHO has said that the practice of using antibiotics to fatten up animals is the major cause for growing antibiotic resistance across the world and must be banned. The health ministry has also recently confirmed that the antibiotic resistance witnessed in the country is probably due to unwanted use of Colistin by the poultry industry. If the efficacy of Colistin, the ‘last resort’, is compromised, India will become vulnerable to serious threats of epidemic outbreaks.

Poultry and meat come under just one part of the problem that India has fixed. Earlier, in 2018, the government took a step in the right direction by banning the use of 18 pesticides in the country. While 12 were banned with immediate effect, six will be phased out completely by 2020. The ban is not just on the usage, but also on manufacture and import. Collectively, these measures have taken a big chunk of toxins off our plate. However, activists say there is a lot more distance to cover. Pesticide poisoning has been a real threat for India since the green revolution.

According to a submission made by activist Kavitha Kuruganti in the Supreme Court, India was using a whopping 104 pesticides that are banned or severely restricted in other nations. There are many more pesticides, residues of which we probably consume, which could be dangerous for our health. If the government continues to act on this front, while also promoting organic farming, safe food will no longer be a luxury.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp