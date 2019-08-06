Home Opinions Editorials

Give all children a level playing field

The introduction of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been strongly opposed by Tamil Nadu’s political parties and sections of the state’s public.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

The introduction of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been strongly opposed by Tamil Nadu’s political parties and sections of the state’s public. While students and their parents do seem to have somewhat accepted NEET since its introduction, the core argument against it still holds water.

This argument is that NEET, based as it is on a CBSE syllabus, is weighted against students of state government and aided schools who do not study that syllabus and who do not have the resources to access coaching classes. Given that NEET appears to be here to stay, the state government has attempted to improve school syllabus to better equip the students. It has also introduced free coaching classes for government and aided school students in every district.  

However, as the results of NEET this year indicate, there is still a long way to go towards creating a level playing field. While 48.57% of TN students cleared NEET this year, only 14.5% of government and aided school students qualified. In this context, the state government’s decision to introduce a screening test for government and aided school students to avail of the free coaching has come as a blow to aspiring medicos from underprivileged families. Not only is the test to be conducted at seven days notice (on August 7), the intent is to only permit ‘serious’ students to partake in the coaching.

The government believes that this will improve the effectiveness of the coaching as it will weed out the less ‘competent’. Does the state believe that only those who can crack the test should benefit from extra educational support? If a student were able to clear a screening test with just seven days notice, how much of a difference is the government’s coaching likely to make in their NEET performance? Does the government, like many private schools, want to filter out the ‘performers’ from the ‘non-performers’ to improve its ‘results’ rather than ensure that every child has an equal chance? The children of Tamil Nadu, who attend the government-run and aided schools, deserve better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp