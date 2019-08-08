Home Opinions Editorials

A breather for India inc

The RBI has delivered its fourth straight repo rate cut—the rate at which the central bank lends to all other banks.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

The RBI has delivered its fourth straight repo rate cut—the rate at which the central bank lends to all other banks. This has given rise to hopes that sectors that have been in a state of slump such as automobiles and real estate may see some revival. The repo rate has now come down to 5.4%, the lowest it has been since June 2010. The key challenge before the RBI and the finance ministry now is to get banks to pass on this rate cut to borrowers. If banks do make automobile and housing loans cheaper, market sentiments could improve with an uptick in demand, which in turn could in time lead to a virtuous cycle where  investment would follow the rise in demand.

Encouraging consumer spending in an economic scenario that has been rather gloomy, seems to have been behind the RBI’s decision to go in for a 0.35% cut instead of its usual 0.25% cut. India’s GDP growth had slumped to 5.8% in the first quarter of the year, while domestic car sales had shrunk by nearly 25% in June. India’s core industries such as electricity and mining grew by just 0.2% in the same month. The continued weakness of headline consumer inflation CPI (3.2% in June) of course also played a role in the RBI’s decision.

The RBI itself admitted to the dismal economic picture by conceding “private consumption, the mainstay of aggregate demand, and investment activity remain sluggish”. However, despite stating this, the central bank still seems to believe that growth will pick up soon, and cut its own GDP growth projections by just 0.1% to 6.9%. While the SBI’s decision to cut rates by just 0.15% shows the continued reluctance of banks to pass on the rate cuts, empirical evidence suggests that rate cuts take time to be passed on to borrowers and borrowers take time in taking advantage of lower costs. India Inc., which is suffering from a huge unused capacity, will probably at this stage simply count its blessings in earning a reprieve by way of reduced outgo on interest payments rather than use the opportunity to take on new loans to expand or set up factories or enterprises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp