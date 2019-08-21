Home Opinions Editorials

Cutting the bands of caste

The past week has brought the issue of caste bands worn by students in parts of Tamil Nadu to the fore.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

The past week has brought the issue of caste bands worn by students in parts of Tamil Nadu to the fore. The school education department issued a circular banning the alleged practice of government schools making students wear such bands in order to discriminate against them by caste. The move, surprisingly, raised criticism from certain Hindu groups. Subsequently the School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan all but disowned the circular and claimed such practices were not in vogue.

But whether or not schools made students wear caste bands—colourful bands worn on wrists to signal caste—students from many communities wear them anyway. In north TN, for instance, students from a dominant community wear bands. In response, as an assertion of their own identity, in some of these districts Dalit students have also been seen wearing them. Other ways in which caste is signalled include wearing coloured T-shirts under uniform shirts. Caste pride is being passed down to younger generations and therefore being reinforced.

For all its social progress, TN remains caught in caste dynamics. Part of the reason for this is that oppression of Dalits by other communities was a blind spot for the Dravidian movement. It was the Communists who worked with Dalits, though they more often than not looked at their problems through the prism of class. Instead of working to eradicate caste, various parties have nurtured caste groups for electoral purposes. Films too have reinforced notions of caste pride. So, caste tensions are almost always simmering in many parts of the state. Now, these values are being transmitted to younger generations. 

That a state which preaches progressive values is so enmeshed in caste politics is an embarrassment. That students are flaunting caste in classrooms requires introspection from political leaders, communities and opinion makers. The state must work with experts to create meaningful tools with which notions of caste pride and discrimination held by children can be challenged in schools and colleges—not mere bans or warnings. Sometimes change must come from the top, and caste is one such issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp