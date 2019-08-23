Home Opinions Editorials

Is CPM serious about change?

Change or perish. With this fundamental truth finally dawning on the CPM, the party’s Kerala leadership has decided to change.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Change or perish. With this fundamental truth finally dawning on the CPM, the party’s Kerala leadership has decided to change. Better late than never, but it remains to be seen how strong is its resolve to change and how effective are its methods given the party’s inherent aversion to move with the times and the leadership’s reluctance to admit to mistakes.

A report by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, while underlining the need for a course correction and suggesting measures to preserve the party’s support base, said leaders must stop being arrogant and be polite while dealing with the public. The report was discussed for three days at the party’s state secretariat. Now, it’s being discussed at the party’s state committee, the highest decision-making body as far as the state unit is concerned. That a basic fact such as political leaders need to be people-friendly requires lengthy discussions shows what is essentially wrong with the CPM.

The arrogance of CPM leaders stems from a sense of invincibility that they have always nurtured. That sense should have been shattered by the party’s disastrous show in the 2019 general elections. However, though there’s a clamour within the party for a course correction, the behaviour of some of its leaders and the manner in which the party-led government has handled many issues post elections haven’t been very encouraging. Take for example the suicide of an NRI businessman in Kannur. Though some of its leaders were clearly in the wrong and the public sentiment was against them, the party and the government stood by them.

The party feels its biggest challenge now is countering its supporters’ increasing tilt towards right-wing politics. While that is true, the party must also understand its shortcomings, admit to mistakes and be prepared to adopt changes if it wants to stay relevant in the long term. The fact is that the party has failed to implement course-correction measures agreed upon at earlier meetings, both at state and national levels. Why should it be any different this time around?
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp