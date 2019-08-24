Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome Booster shot to address economic slump

The Centre on Friday came out with a commendable package of announcements in a bid to pep up the economy and improve ease of doing business.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a presser in Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

The Centre on Friday came out with a commendable package of announcements in a bid to pep up the economy and improve ease of doing business. This came after weeks of talks with industrialists and economists, who were worried about the way India’s economic indices were moving southwards.

Given the fact that the government’s revenue targets may be difficult to attain, it wisely chose to come up with eye-catching concessions in taxes, which would not prove too costly, such as doing away with an income tax surcharge on foreign portfolio and domestic investors and resolving the vexatious Angel tax affecting start-ups.

The cost of the giveaways is small—just Rs 1,400 crore, however, the psychological impact of the move was clearly visible as rumours of the withdrawal of surcharge spread. The Sensex which had tanked in early trade to a six-month low on Friday, rapidly climbed back to close at 36,701.16 points.

The auto sector had asked for GST relief. While that understandably has not come, the Centre gave it room for celebrations as it doubled the depreciation allowed for new vehicles bought by the end of March next year to 30%, and ruled that there would be no increase in registration fees of vehicles besides ending the ban on government departments buying new vehicles.

State-run banks will also get their promised recapitalisation of Rs 70,000 crore within a tighter time schedule. Despite that, India’s banking system may still not be out of the woods as banks are again being dogged by rising levels of NPAs.

In April-June, NPAs in the banking industry went up to 9.7% of total advances from the previous quarter’s 9.5%.

Also worryingly, once-bitten-twice shy bankers have been reluctant to lend, especially bankers working for state-run banks against some of whom probes have been initiated in the wake of loans turning sour.

Hopefully, with an injection of capital and the government ushering in a more conducive atmosphere for business, lending, which is crucial to economic recovery, will once again pick up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp