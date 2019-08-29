Home Opinions Editorials

Does no one care about stability in Karnataka?

The political party system mediates, very often erratically, between the people and democratic governance, which means, atmospherics built around caste, religion, ethnic denominations come into play.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka has become quite a case study. First, an unquelled rebellion among MLAs led to a change of government, now disgruntlement among another set of MLAs and ministers is making the government look too caught up with its own contradictions to spare thoughts for governance.

The ruling order just does not seem to get it right.

Maybe the fractured mandate was to blame—the BJP did not have a clear lead, the Congress was down but not out, neither was the third party, the JD(S), wiped out. That gave MLAs a disproportionate hold over things.

In theory, those elected as people’s representatives have the right to choose who would lead them. And that leader has the prerogative of choosing the council of ministers. However, that’s not exactly how it works on the ground.

The political party system mediates, very often erratically, between the people and democratic governance. And that, very often, means atmospherics built around caste, religion, ethnic denominations come into play. It’s in this twice-removed process, where the electorate has little say, that fiefdoms develop. 

Karnataka is witnessing a tussle between the interests of those trying to safeguard their fiefs and the pragmatic necessity of evolving a combination that aggregates those interests to create a governance whole.

Switching sides, or getting disqualified in trying to do so, is part of that game. Stability (or governance) seems to be least on anyone’s agenda.

The BJP high command (which means Amit Shah) wants a system where individual interests are subservient to the party’s.

Neither the state nor those elected through the old system seem ready to make such a transition. Under the circumstances, the best way would have been to call another election and seek a clearer mandate. But a state that has just seen bad floods can ill afford another debilitating election. Uncertainty, therefore, seems a fait accompli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka government
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp