 ICICI board TOO liable for violation of norms

Chanda Kochhar, former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, is going down in the history of Indian banking in devastating style. The career banker took a double-barrelled hit this month—first from the CBI, which will investigate quid pro quo allegations against her, and second from the bank-appointed Justice Srikrishna panel that found her guilty of non-disclosures and for violating the bank’s code of conduct.

The whistleblower allegations on loans extended to Videocon Industries emerged in 2016 and 2018. The then board, instead of sending patrol boats to probe, went hell for leather giving Kochhar a clean chit. It even ruled out an external probe and urged investors “not to be misled by rumours”. In hindsight, they are proven morally wrong and should be slammed for gross mismanagement. Both in the interest of minority shareholders and for upholding good corporate governance practices, board members should be made liable for violation of RBI, Sebi norms, and for a complete breakdown of governance.

In the competitive corporate landscape, blue-on-blue attacks—soldiers getting injured by soldiers on the same side—are common given people’s pursuit of profit and power. But in Kochhar’s case, far from it, the shebang was asleep at the wheel, sans the self-harm inflicted on themselves, the bank and its shareholders. If the allegations of nepotism are proven, the bank runs the risk of facing US class action suits. American Depository Receipts form 24 per cent of total shares and could lead to a costly settlement.

The board may have lost its bearings, but not all of its marbles, and proving a point it clawed back entitlements to Kochhar, which is of course small beer compared to the credibility hit of ICICI. The CBI will likely investigate the then credit committee, including former Chairman K V Kamath, who approved the `3,250 crore loan to Videocon. While Kochhar agonises over her destiny, the bank is now suspended between a troubled past and an uncertain future given the legal overhang on current and past executives.