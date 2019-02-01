Stop being touchy, Mr Kumaraswamy

It was a coalition of contradictions, but one which was expected to last given the compulsions and circumstances. But eight months on, the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka is facing its toughest endurance test yet. In the last four days, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has twice threatened to resign, upset at being ridiculed and criticised by some Congress leaders, and his father Deve Gowda has accused former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of conspiring to bring a bad name to his son and the JD(S).

The sense of anguish that the father-son duo nurse is understandable, but their method of expressing it in such a way that the coalition is rendered shaky is not. While they may want to tell the world that if the coalition collapses, the whole blame should rest on the shoulders of the Congress, they must also realise that ensuring the longevity of an alliance cannot be the responsibility of one partner alone. It’s an ideal situation when leaders of a coalition refrain from criticising each other in public, thus ensuring its stability. But if the partners were bitter political rivals just a few months ago, it’s natural to see ideological and other differences manifest in the statements and actions of some leaders, if not all.

The longevity of the coalition, in this case, rests mostly on ironing out differences wherever possible, ignoring provocations, and moving ahead keeping in mind the common purpose. More than the discordant voices in the Congress, what seems to be hurting the coalition is how the JD(S) leadership is being touchy about even random statements by inconsequential people.

What is important to note is that while the top Congress leadership has not said or done anything to undermine the coalition, senior JD(S) leaders have never shied away from making their frustrations with the coalition public. The current coalition is expected to benefit and yield electoral dividends to both the partners, and if the JD(S) wants it to last, it must also help. For a start, it can stop being so sensitive and grumpy.