Home Opinions Editorials

Modi, Bhagwat now on same ayodhya page

It implied the Sangh would fully support his re-election bid.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Amid all the brouhaha over the Interim Budget, what got drowned out was PM Narendra Modi’s success in convincing the Sangh Parivar not to raise the temperature of the Ayodhya Ram temple issue beyond manageable limits. The tone was set by a top saint at the VHP’s just-concluded Dharam Sansad at the Kumbh, urging the gathering not to do anything unconstitutional as the fight for the temple was in its decisive phase.

In the end, contrary to the VHP’s own rhetoric in the past few months, no date was set to begin temple construction. What emerged was a united Parivar agreeing prudence lay in waiting for the outcome of the much delayed title suit in the apex court before exploring legislative options. Gone was the dissonance that had emerged the day TV channels aired Modi’s interview where he ruled out overstepping the judicial process, as RSS deputy general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale underlined that the construction must begin within the current tenure of the NDA government itself.

The change in line was articulated by no less a person than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sending a message to the hotheads to hold their peace. Though a section of the crowd at the Dharam Sansad created a ruckus, indicating the perils of stoking people’s expectations in a mass movement, it is not difficult for a cadre-based outfit to manage the situation. Another group of saints led by Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati tried to stir the pot in the week leading to the Sansad, ostensibly on behalf of the Congress, with which his affinities lie, saying he would lay the foundation stone of the temple on February 21. That could be another reason why the Parivar softened its tone, as it would not want the movement hijacked by paratroopers like him.

But the biggest success for Modi came from Bhagwat’s assertion that the construction would begin shortly after the BJP gets a fresh mandate at the Centre, assuming the SC verdict would be delivered by then. It implied the Sangh would fully support his re-election bid.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp