The American nightmare

Given the odds stacked against them, a majority of the students face deportation with no prospect of ever returning to the US, their American dreams dashed for good.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

The detention of 129 Indian students, mostly from the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in the US last week is yet another reminder of the desperation in our society to pursue the mythical American dream at all costs. It sounds unbelievable that such a large number of students could have opted to violate American laws, and there is no denying the possibility of many of them coming to know of the ground reality only after arriving at the phony Farmington University office in Michigan. Given the odds stacked against them, a majority of the students face deportation with no prospect of ever returning to the US, their American dreams dashed for good.

To its credit, the Ministry of External Affairs has responded swiftly and may ensure consular access to the students in a day. The immediate challenge for it is not only to free the students but also to ensure that they come out without a blemish on their record. It is a tough ask for sure but what the US Department of Homeland Security has done borders on the unethical. Its agents have set up a fake university to catch illegal immigrants. The intention may be honourable but in the process, they have ended up luring innocent students into a scandal. It is a classic case of entrapment and this aspect ought to be argued forcefully. Besides, each student has a different story and they must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

But it is high time we took steps to make students and parents back home aware of the pitfalls on the way to the American shores. A good way to start would be to regulate the myriad consultancies that have mushroomed in almost every street, particularly in the Telugu states, with promises of hassle-free immigration. It is common knowledge that many of them employ illegal means to get their clients visas of all kinds. In every college, students must be sensitised about their pernicious influence. These might help minimise Farmington-type experiences. In the long run though, parents must realise that America is not El Dorado and there is a life beyond the land of the free for their wards.
 

