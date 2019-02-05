Home Opinions Editorials

We need authentic data on jobs

A pervasive politicisation of the various wings of administration is a recent bane of our polity.

A pervasive politicisation of the various wings of administration is a recent bane of our polity. From the police force right up to statistical wings, with probe agencies thrown in for good measure, nothing seems to be beyond the thrall of the political masters. And no single party or government in the Centre or states is blame-free in this erosion of institutional credibility.

The police force, which has hardly come out of its colonial hangover, has rarely ever been non-partisan, but the same cannot be said of statistical institutions and their data collection and analyses. They have had a pride of place in nation-building because of their reliability and independence: It was central to the very process of planning and policy-making. The robustness of Indian data earned us respect the world over—that’s what separated us from a banana republic. How can a developing nation cross newer thresholds unless it knows clearly where it stands on the basis of solid social/economic data.

The recent resignation of two independent members from the National Statistical Commission, because of the non-release of the 2017-18 employment data, has left the body denuded of talent and reliable human resources. Curiously, the NITI Aayog has contested the (rather dismal) employment figures that happened to come out. NITI Aayog’s locus standi in the matter is a mystery, but the Commission has made it clear that its statistical reports are final and do not require the endorsement of a parallel institution. Whether the report, based on time-honoured household surveys, is released or not, ground realities will not change. No matter how much window-dressing is done. Figures from private entities, like CMIE, also reflect the same downward trend in the job market. The reasons for this may be multiple and not entirely domestic. But it’s only authentic statistical data that can help the nation take corrective measures. Obfuscation helps no one. 

